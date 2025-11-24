Senior journalist Sanjay Kapoor elected President of Editors Guild of India

New Delhi, Nov 24 (PTI) Senior journalist Sanjay Kapoor was elected unopposed as the President of the Editors Guild of India, a statement from the Guild said on Monday.

Kapoor, the Editor of Hardnews, succeeds senior journalist Anant Nath to the post.

Former Editor of The Hindu Business Line Raghavan Srinivasan and Editor in Chief of Thumbprint NE have been elected unopposed as General Secretary and Treasurer of the Guild at the Annual General Meeting held on November 22.

The new office-bearers were announced by the Election Committee of the Editors Guild of India comprising senior journalists Rajdeep Sardesai and Vijay Naik.

Srinivasan and Rehman succeed senior journalists Ruben Banerjee and K Ve Prasad to the respective posts. PTI SKU SKU KSS KSS