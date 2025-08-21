Senior journalists form federation; seek pension, health scheme

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 21 (PTI) The newly formed Senior Journalists Federation of India (SJFI) on Thursday urged the Centre to introduce a pension scheme for retired journalists.

The demand was raised at the national conference of senior journalists, organised by the Senior Journalists Forum, Kerala (SJFK), where the new federation was formally constituted.

The three-day conference, which concluded here on Thursday, also sought a nationwide health care scheme for senior journalists and the restoration of the discontinued railway concession for senior citizens.

The delegates’ session was inaugurated by Leader of the Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, while the closing ceremony was addressed by former Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillai. Former Union Minister K V Thomas and former State Minister P K Kunhalikutty also spoke at the event.

The conference elected Sandeep Dixit of Delhi as president of the federation and N P Chekkutty of Kerala as secretary general.

Other office-bearers include vice presidents Anandam Pulipalupula (Telangana), Suhasini Prabhu Govankar (Goa), T Janardhan (Andhra Pradesh) and Chander Prakash Bharadwaj (Madhya Pradesh); secretaries K Shanthakumari (Karnataka), Kanhu Nanda (Odisha), R Rangaraj (Tamil Nadu) and Jayapal Parasuram Patil (Maharashtra); and treasurer K P Vijayakumar (Kerala). PTI MVG MVG SSK