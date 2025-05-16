Senior lawyer accused of assaulting female junior remanded for 14 days by Kerala court

Thiruvananthapuram, May 16 (PTI) A senior lawyer, accused of brutally assaulting his female junior colleague, was on Friday remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a magistrate court here.

Judicial First Class Magistrate 11, Revitha K G, remanded the accused -- advocate Beylin Das -- after he was produced before the court pursuant to his arrest on Friday night.

Advocate Dileep Sathyan, who represents Das, confirmed that his client was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.

He also said that the court will hear Das' bail application on Saturday.

In the bail plea, the accused has claimed that none of the offences he is accused of are made out and that he was also assaulted by his female junior colleague - Shyamily, advocate Sathyan said.

"The court has noted the injuries suffered by my client on his forehead and ear," he added.

Das was arrested on Friday hours after he had moved an anticipatory bail plea.

According to Vanchiyoor police, the accused was hiding out in various places in the state capital ever since the incident on May 13.

The woman's family had on Friday rejected the allegation that she had assaulted the senior lawyer and claimed that it was an attempt at establishing grounds for Das to obtain bail.

One of the senior members of the Bar Association of the Vanchiyoor court had reportedly alleged that Shyamily had hit Das.

Shyamily, on Wednesday, had said that she would take all legal steps to ensure that Das is not allowed to practice law in the future.

The Kerala Bar Council on Wednesday had said that Das, for now, has been barred from practising law in view of the "shameful act by him".

Shyamily has claimed that Das had beaten her once earlier when she was five months pregnant.

"He (Beylin) gets angry very quickly if we question anything he says or does. He had hit me earlier when I questioned his behaviour of throwing files at me. This time too, he got angry over an internal matter and assaulted me," she had claimed.

The accused lawyer was unavailable for comment.