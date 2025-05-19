Senior lawyer granted bail in assault case

Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 (PTI) A court here on Monday granted bail to a senior lawyer accused of allegedly brutally assaulting his female junior colleague last week.

Advocate Beylin Das was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days by a magistrate court here following his arrest in connection with the case on Friday.

He was later released from judicial custody.

Das was granted bail by Judicial First-Class Magistrate Court 12 with certain conditions, including that he shall not enter the Vanchiyoor police station limits for two months and shall not intimidate the victim.

Emerging from jail, Das rejected the charges against him. He, however, refused to comment on the merits of the case, saying he has to comply with the conditions set by the court when granting him bail.

The woman lawyer had said that she would take all legal steps to ensure that Das is not allowed to practise law in the future.

The Kerala Bar Council has said that Das has, for now, been barred from practising law given the "shameful act" by him.