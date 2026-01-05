Senior leaders, key functionaries of RSS hold discussions at Vrindavan

Mathura (UP), Jan 5 (PTI) Senior leaders and key functionaries of the RSS held discussions in separate groups on Monday during the national executive committee meeting at Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, and reviewed the progress made towards the goals set at the previous conference and discussed future programmes.

RSS chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat arrived at Keshavdham in Vrindavan on Sunday morning under tight security to participate in the national meet. He will stay at Keshavdham for a week.

According to RSS sources, since Bhagwat had arrived on Sunday, the first day's meeting was informal. On Monday, following the usual tradition, they divided into groups and discussed the details of achieving the objectives region-wise and goal-wise.

On the occasion of Vijayadashami last year, marking the completion of 100 years of the Sangh's establishment, the goals of self-reliance, social harmony, family values, environmental protection, and citizens' duties were set to be achieved through 'Panch Parivartan' (five transformations).

Now, the progress towards these objectives is being reviewed, and the framework for future programmes is to be considered.

Several office-bearers of the RSS, including Sarkaryavah (General Secretary) Dattatreya Hosabale, Sah-Sarkaryavah (Joint General Secretary) Dr Krishna Gopal, Alok Kumar, Manmohan Vaidya, and Suresh Soni, arrived by Monday morning.

From Tuesday onwards, for the next three-four days, all necessary topics will be discussed, deliberated upon, and addressed in the presence of all the office-bearers of the executive committee.

Subsequently, guidelines will be given for disseminating the decided programmes to the grassroots level and achieving the set goals. On Saturday morning, the RSS chief will visit the Vrindavan Chandrodaya Temple (currently undergoing construction), which is set to be the world's tallest temple.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and the chief ministers of Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, and Madhya Pradesh have also been invited to this event, RSS sources said.