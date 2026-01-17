Senior Maoist among two killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, Jan 17 (PTI) Security forces on Saturday gunned down two Naxalites, including senior cadre Dilip Bedja, in an encounter in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said.

The gunfight broke out in the morning hours in the forested hills of the district's northwest region, where a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior official said.

He said that personnel belonging to the Special Task Force and District Reserve Guard — both units of the Chhattisgarh police, and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action — an elite unit of CRPF) were involved in the operation, which was launched based on inputs about the presence of Bedja, a divisional committee member, in the area.

The identity of the other cadre killed in the firing was yet to be ascertained, the official said.

"So far, bodies of two Naxalites and AK-47 rifles have been recovered from the spot," he said, adding that a search operation is underway.

Bedja was active in the national park area committee of Maoists and had been involved in several attacks, the official said.

On January 3, as many as 14 Naxalites were gunned down in two encounters in the Bastar region, comprising seven districts, including Bijapur.

A total of 285 ultras were killed in encounters with security forces in Chhattisgarh last year.

The Centre has set a deadline of March 31 to eradicate Left-Wing Extremism. PTI COR TKP ARU