Senior Maoist, another cadre in Chhattisgarh express willingness to surrender: Police

Kanker (Chhattisgarh), Feb 25 (PTI) Two Maoists, including a senior operative, have decided to give up violence and have reached out to security forces to surrender in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district, police said on Wednesday.

Notably, more than 2,700 Naxalites have laid down arms in the state in the last two years.

CPI (Maoist) divisional committee member Mallesh and another party member Ranu Podiam recently contacted the Kanker police and the Border Security Force (BSF), expressing their willingness to surrender and avail of the government's rehabilitation policy, Superintendent of Police Nikhil Rakhecha said.

Based on the information shared by Mallesh and Podiam, efforts were underway to establish contact with other active Maoist cadres in the area and encourage them to join the mainstream, he said.

The reintegration of Mallesh and Podiam, belonging to the north Bastar division of Maoists, into the social mainstream and the formal handing over of weapons will be held later, he added.

Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam, appealed to Maoist cadres to give up violence and return to the mainstream.

He said those who come forward to lead a peaceful and dignified life would be provided with all assistance under the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.

The IGP on Tuesday said the surrender of Maoists' politburo member Devuji alias Thippiri Tirupati and three other senior operatives in neighbouring Telangana marks a watershed moment in the fight against Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

The gradual weakening of the Maoist leadership structure points toward the organisation's eventual collapse and the end of decades-long bloodshed, he said.

In the last two years, 532 Maoists were neutralised, 2,704 surrendered and 2,004 were arrested in Chhattisgarh, as per officials.

The Centre has resolved to eliminate Naxalism from the country by March 31 this year. PTI TKP GK