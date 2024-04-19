Senior medical officer attacked at ESI Hospital in Hoshiarpur; doctors stage protest

Hoshiarpur (Punjab), Apr 19 (PTI) Sunil Bhagat, a senior medical officer, suffered severe injuries in an alleged attack while on duty at Hoshiarpur's ESI Hospital, police said on Friday.

Advertisment

The alleged assailant, said to be a local, had an altercation with Bhagat over some issue in the hospital premises on Thursday, which escalated into a physical assault.

Bhagat sustained severe injuries in the attack and was initially admitted to a local private hospital for treatment. He was, however, subsequently referred to Ludhiana's DMC Hospital for further medical care due to the critical nature of his condition.

In response to this incident, the members of various medical associations, including the Punjab Civil Medical Services (PCMS) Association, PCMS Specialists Doctors Association, and the Indian Medical Association (IMA), along with the staff of the ESI (Employees State Insurance scheme) Hospital, staged a protest on Friday.

Advertisment

Expressing their outrage, the doctors demanded swift action from the authorities to ensure the safety and security of medical professionals. They emphasized that such incidents should never occur again and urged the administration to implement measures to protect the doctors while they carry out their duties.

Meanwhile, Hoshiarpur's Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Sarbjit Singh Bahia said that an FIR had been lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Model Town police station.

"Furthermore, the suspect, Priya Ranjan, has been apprehended with ongoing investigations into the incident to ascertain all details surrounding the assault," he said. PTI Cor SUN AS AS