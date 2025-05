Chennai, May 8 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Minister for Water Resources, Duraimurugan, was on Thursday allotted the portfolio of law, the Raj Bhavan said.

Based on the recommendation of Chief Minister M K Stalin, the law portfolio has been allotted to Duraimurugan. Further, the portfolio of Minerals and Mines has been allotted to S Regupathy and he has been designated as Minister for Natural Resources, a Raj Bhavan release said. PTI VGN KH