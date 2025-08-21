Senior Nagaland BJP MLA calls for grassroot cohesion between his party and NDPP

Kohima, Aug 21 (PTI) Senior Nagaland BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen cautioned that clashes between NDPP and saffron party workers at the district level undermine the coalition spirit, and stressed the need for both partners to work in harmony to ensure a stable government in Nagaland.

For the 2023 elections for the 60-member state assembly, the NDPP and BJP entered into a seat-sharing arrangement in which the parties contested in 40 and 20 seats, respectively.

Following the merger of seven NCP legislators in May, the NDPP’s strength rose to 32 MLAs, while the BJP holds 12 seats, forming the core of the opposition-less government led by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Expressing concern over differences within functionaries of the alliance partners, Imchen said he has personally initiated efforts to bring together BJP and NDPP leaders and workers in Mokokchung district, where his constituency is located.

The five-time MLA, who is also an advisor to the government, was interacting with the members of Kohima Press Club at his chamber in the Secretariat.

He stressed that while the relationship in the NDPP-BJP alliance appears smooth in the state capital, in the districts and several assembly constituencies, if the two coalition partners continuously fight as if they are rivals, then those in Kohima will also have sleepless nights.

“So, to me, that is a mockery of coalition and that is not an honest coalition,” he said.

Imchen pointed out that Prime Minister Narendra Modi successfully runs the NDA government in Delhi with 36 coalition partners “as if it is a single-party government.” In Kohima, Rio, an NDPP leader, should also run the alliance government smoothly, he said.

“Unless there cohesive working relationship with your coalition partner, you cannot run a smooth government here in Kohima,” the BJP leader said.

He underscored that coalition politics requires compromise and a common minimum programme.

“Politically, you maintain your identity, I maintain mine, but in running the government, unless two of us join hands together, we cannot conduct a smooth government,” he said.

Imchen said that through social events such as the Moatsu and Tsungremmong festivals, he has tried to bridge misunderstandings and build unity among NDPP and BJP workers.

He maintained that such initiatives would benefit both parties in the long term and strengthen the government.

Although the NDPP itself enjoys a majority in the Assembly, Imchen noted that the party chose to run the government in coalition with the BJP.

He reasoned that this partnership is essential, as most Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) originate from the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Calling coalition a “political reality,” Imchen said it should not be treated as a “joke” but as a responsible arrangement for serving the people.

“Single-party dominance will be difficult even in the future; coalition politics is here to stay,” he said. PTI NBS NN