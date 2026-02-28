Senior NCP ministers to handle Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar's portfolios during Budget session

Mumbai, Feb 28 (PTI) The responsibility of replying to issues related to the Excise, Sports and Minority Affairs portfolios held by Maharashtra Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar has been entrusted to senior NCP ministers during the ongoing budget session of the state legislature.

The Excise Department will be handled by Hassan Mushrif, and Sports/Minority Affairs by Dattatrey Bharne.

This decision was announced by the respective presiding officers in the assembly and council.

After the then Deputy CM Ajit Pawar was killed in a plane crash last month, his portfolios were allocated to his wife Sunetra Pawar, except the finance department.

Earlier, Deputy CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde's portfolios of Housing and Urban Development were delegated to party ministers Shambhuraj Desai and Uday Samant for the legislature period. PTI MR NSK