Senior NFR official swept away by strong currents of Lohit river

Guwahati, Nov 25 (PTI) A senior officer of NorthEast Frontier Railway (NFR) has been swept away by strong currents of Lohit river near Parshuram Kund in Arunachal Pradesh, an official said on Monday.

NFR's Principal Chief Safety Officer Suvendu Choudhary has been missing since Sunday afternoon after he was swept away by the strong currents of the river.

Choudhury, 55, was on an official visit to Tinsukia and had gone to the tourist spot on Sunday along with his wife.

The local police, fishermen, SDRF and army personnel have launched a coordinated rescue operation but the official remains untraced, he said.

Senior railway and district officials are at the site to supervise and coordinate the operations.

An aerial search has also been launched to locate the official, sources added. PTI DG DG RG