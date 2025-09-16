Senior NTPC official caught taking Rs 4.5 lakh bribe in Chhattisgarh; arrested

Raigarh, Sep 16 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Tuesday arrested a senior official of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh district while accepting a bribe of Rs 4.5 lakh, officials said.

The accused, identified as Vijay Dubey, was posted as Deputy General Manager (DGM) at the office of NTPC in Raikera-Gharghoda in the district, an official said.

Dubey had sought Rs 5 lakh from the complainant in the case in order to release the remaining compensation amount of Rs 16 lakh as the latter's residence and land in Tilaipali village were acquired by the power generation company (for its project), he added.

The complainant was to get a total of Rs 30 lakh as compensation as against the land acquisition, out of which Rs 14 were paid to him earlier, the official said.

In order to release the balance money, Dubey took Rs 50,000 from the complainant as the first instalment, he added.

After the complainant approached the ACB, its officials laid a trap and caught Dubey red-handed while he was accepting Rs 4.5 lakh bribe near a fuel station. He was then booked and arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, he said. PTI COR NP