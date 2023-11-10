Senior official of pharma firm booked for culpable homicide for fire that killed 11 at Raigad factory

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) A senior official of pharmaceutical firm Blue Jet Healthcare has been booked for alleged culpable homicide following the death of 11 persons in a fire at its factory in Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Friday.

While the senior official who was responsible for the plant's maintenance was arrested three days ago, two others have also been named in the case, an official said A blaze broke out at the company's plant at Mahad MIDC, 170 km from here, on November 3. Eleven persons were killed and seven were injured in the incident.

Based on a complaint lodged by one of the injured labourers, a first information report was registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide but not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the official said.

The preliminary probe has suggested that the fire was the result of an electric short circuit, he added. PTI ZA KRK ARU