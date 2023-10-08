Senior official who won VRS case against Railways given 'punishment posting', alleges employees' unions

New Delhi, Oct 8 (PTI) A chief divisional train controller of the Agra division, who won a VRS case against the Railways in the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) in July this year, has been transferred to Mathura amid opposition from employees' unions. The railway employees' unions on Sunday called the move an "act of vendetta" as Mathura doesn't have any train control office.

The unions have also alleged that chief divisional controller Dinesh Kapil has been handed out a "punishment posting" as he won a voluntary retirement scheme (VRS) case against the Railways.

However, the North Central Railway (NCR) zone, under which Agra division falls, has justified the transfer.

“Postings are subject to requirements in different departments in the Railways. We have respected the Tribunal's decision and provided posting within the stipulated time frame,” said Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer, NCR. Upadhyay admitted that Kapil is an "outstanding" controller, but didn't elaborate on why Mathura station requires a train controller.

Kapil's new job profile is the chief controller (10 hours) and he has been asked to ensure that loco pilots' working hours shouldn't exceed 10 hours.

Officers posted in the train control department said that loco pilots' working hours are always monitored by the divisional control office of a railway zone.

“There is no control office in Mathura. It is a punishment posting and a waste of highly-skilled manpower in the Railways. I have raised my concern with the senior officials of the division and will write to the Railway Board too,” Shiv Gopal Mishra, general secretary, All India Railwaymen's Federation, said.

After the CAT's July 19 order directing the Railways to reinstate Kapil, he was asked to join the Agra division on September 11 but was transferred to Mathura railway station.

Kapil had opted for early retirement following a tiff with his senior, but later decided to withdraw his application and moved the CAT for his reinstatement after the Railways refused to entertain his request for withdrawal.

“A vindictive behaviour of a senior officer is causing loss to the Indian Railways as an illustrious worker has been sidelined,” Mishra said.

Sukesh Yadav, divisional secretary, North Central Railway Men's Union, said, “Divisional chief controllers head the control department in every division and it is a very stressful job. Sometimes certain issues flare up and result in heated arguments. Senior officers should show true professionalism and not resort to personal vendetta.” Kapil had alleged in his petition in CAT that on November 3, 2022, he was provoked to opt for VRS by Kuldeep Meena, the senior divisional operation manager (DOM), after an argument. Meena had denied the allegations and said that Kapil misbehaved with him. According to Kapil's stand before CAT, after provocation, he applied for VRS on a piece of paper but after five days, realising his mistake, decided to take it back. But the department refusing to entertain his request and issued an order on November 11, 2023, that his VRS application was accepted and he was declared retired from his service. Kapil challenged his removal in CAT which passed its order in his favour.

The CAT said that the Agra division didn't follow the “due process for acceptance of VRS notice” and took punitive action. “The respondents (Agra division) should have adopted due procedure for taking disciplinary action against the application for any misconduct on the part of the applicant,” the tribunal said. “Instead, they accepted the VRS application in haste and against the set rules by the Railway Board,” it added. According to the tribunal, the VRS application could have been accepted only after the expiry of the notice period, i.e., after three months. After CAT's order to reinstate Kapil, the senior railway officers expressed a difference of opinion on challenging it in the high court. The file noting shows that while senior DOM Meena wanted the order to be challenged, the division railway manager (DRM) and additional DRM didn't find any reason to approach the high court. Finally, after over one-and-a-half months of deliberation, Kapil was asked to join the division. PTI JP KVK KVK