Senior officials from Nashik arrive in Prayagraj to prepare for Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh 2027

Mahakumbh Nagar (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) A team of senior officials from Nashik on Monday arrived in Prayagraj to prepare for successfully organising the Nashik-Trimbakeshwar Kumbh 2027.

The 20-member team will closely examine the management strategies implemented by the Uttar Pradesh government during the Maha Kumbh, learn from them, and apply these insights to the planning of the 2027 Kumbh, an official statement issued here said.

The team is led by Nashik Divisional Commissioner Praveen Gedam, who is accompanied by Collector and District Magistrate Jalaj Sharma, and Special IG Police, Nashik Range, Dattatraya Karale, it said.

Over the next two days, they will visit various sites in Prayagraj, studying key aspects of the Maha Kumbh, including crowd control, emergency response, traffic and transport management, ghats and river water management, health and medical facilities, tent city and housing, sanitation and waste management, drinking water and toilet services, and coordination with akharas and mahants, along with security and protocol arrangements.