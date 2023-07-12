Senior officials of Colombo Security Conclave review regional situation

New Delhi, Jul 12 (PTI) Senior security officials of India and other member nations of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) on Wednesday reviewed cooperation in dealing with various regional security challenges.

Various issues related to regional security scenario were discussed at the seventh deputy National Security Advisor level meeting of the Colombo Security Conclave that was virtually hosted by Maldives.

The member states of the CSC are India, Maldives, Mauritius and Sri Lanka. Bangladesh and Seychelles participated in the meeting as observers.

The Indian delegation at the meeting was led by Deputy National Security Adviser Vikram Misri, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said the member states reviewed the decisions taken at the fifth NSA level meeting held in Maldives in March last year and the sixth deputy NSA level meeting held in Kochi in July last.

The officials also reviewed the progress of activities under the different pillars of cooperation and discussed new proposals for activities in 2023-2024. "A number of activities have been held under the five pillars of cooperation of the CSC which include maritime safety and security, countering terrorism and radicalization, combating trafficking and transnational organized crime, cyber security, protection of critical infrastructure and technology and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief," the MEA said in a statement.

Officials said the meeting reviewed regional security scenario and ways to boost security cooperation. PTI MPB ZMN