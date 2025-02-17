Senior officials review crowd management strategies at railway stations in Jharkhand

Ranchi, Feb 17 (PTI) Personnel of the Jharkhand Police and the Railways on Monday held a meeting to deliberate on crowd management strategies across rail stations in the eastern state, officials said.

The meeting was held at the state police headquarters here, days after a stampede at New Delhi railway station left 18 people dead and 15 injured.

Chaired by ADG (Operations) Sanjay Anand Latkar, Rail IG Narendra Kumar Singh and other senior railway officials participated in the discussions.

Latkar said they reviewed arrangements for the Maha Kumbh, and safety measures to control and safeguard crowds at railway stations.

“Necessary instructions have been issued to all agencies concerned, and they have been asked to work in coordination with a proper plan so that no issues are faced by passengers while travelling by trains,” he told reporters.

Latkar said railway stations and junctions in the state like Dhanbad, Gomoh, Bokaro, Ranchi, Hatia, Daltonganj, Jasidih have been witnessing huge crowds.

“We have even received reports that people are coming to railway stations without valid tickets. We have asked the RPF to conduct proper checking and also give prior information if trains are cancelled,” the official said.

He also said security has been strengthened in Dhanbad and Jamshedpur to tackle big crowds.

On February 12, angry passengers had allegedly hurled stones at a train after failing to board it at Jamua station in Jharkhand’s Giridih district.

Many passengers had also reportedly failed to board a train at Ranchi railway station on Sunday due to overcrowding, officials said. PTI SAN RBT