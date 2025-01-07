Senior officials review road developments projects in Thane city

Thane, Jan 7 (PTI) Senior officials on Tuesday reviewed road development projects in Maharashtra's Thane city and surrounding areas, an official said.

Advertisment

During the review meeting, Thane Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao emphasised the Thane Municipal Corporation's (TMC) commitment to addressing challenges like land acquisition, environmental approvals, and tree-related concerns.

As per a release issued by the civic body, the session focused on the progress of projects such as the integration of Ghodbunder Road and service road, Anand Nagar to Saket elevated road, Balkum to Gaimukh coastal road, Gaimukh to Payegaon creek bridge, Kasarvadavali to Kharbav creek bridge, Kolshet to Kalher creek bridge and Thane-Borivali underpass/tunnel.

The officials reviewed key issues such as land acquisition, tree transplantation, environmental clearances, and relocation of water and sewage channels.

Advertisment

The release said the TMC is acquiring 12.59 hectares of land for the Airoli to Katai Naka elevated road project. A revised proposal for additional land and funds will be submitted to the district collector's office and the state government after a detailed survey.

Thane-Borivali underpass/tunnel project will require eight lakh litres of water daily, and the civic body has decided to supply processed water from its sewage treatment plant. PTI COR ARU