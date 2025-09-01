Senior officials to take charge of five newly formed Bengaluru corporations: Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Sep 1 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Monday said senior officers with extensive administrative experience would be appointed as commissioners for the five corporations newly formed under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).

Speaking to reporters after a meeting, Shivakumar, who is also Minister-in-Charge for Bengaluru Development, said, “The GBA and the five corporations are coming into effect. We have held discussions and decided to appoint senior officers with administrative experience, who have previously served as deputy commissioners, as commissioners for the five corporations.” He added, “We also discussed the appointment of officials for the corporations, and it has been decided to appoint those officials who are currently working locally.” The five corporations include Bengaluru West, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru North, Bengaluru East, and Bengaluru Central City.

Asked about a meeting he chaired on the use of helicopters and aircraft for official government work, Shivakumar said discussions have been held on calling for an expression of interest and tenders, after studying models followed in other states.

“This topic has been pending before the government for several years. The CM (Siddaramaiah) had given me the responsibility of making a decision on this and calling for tenders. We are trying to study the models followed in other states and hold discussions with HAL too,” he said.

On allegations of corruption in the state-run Karnataka Bhovi Development Corporation and a purported sting operation allegedly showing its chairman demanding commission, the Deputy CM said, “I don’t have information on that. I will find out and ask the minister concerned to speak.” PTI KSU SSK