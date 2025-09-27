Senior paediatrician Dr Malathy Damodaran, daughter of E M S Namboodiripad, dies at 87

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 27 (PTI) Senior paediatrician Dr Malathy Damodaran, daughter of Communist stalwart and Kerala’s first Chief Minister E M S Namboodiripad, died here on Saturday following age-related ailments, family sources said. She was 87.

Malathy passed away at her residence in Sasthamangalam in the morning, they added.

A well-known health practitioner in the city, she had earned wide respect for her work in paediatrics. She is survived by a son and a daughter.

Condoling her demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described her "as a daughter who lived by the ideals of her father." In a statement, he recalled her contributions to the health sector and said she had made her mark as a popular paediatrician.

“Simplicity was her hallmark, and she possessed a scientific social perspective,” the CM said.

He added that Malathy had clear opinions on various socio-political issues and was a person who devoted herself to society and the Communist movement.

People from different walks of life also expressed condolences and remembered her for her simplicity and commitment to social ideals. PTI LGK SSK