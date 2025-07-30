Senior Panvel municipal corporation official booked for rape under marriage pretext

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, July 30 (PTI) Police registered an FIR against an additional commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation for allegedly raping a 39-year-old woman under the pretext of marriage, an official said on Wednesday.

Besides the senior civic official, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police booked two other men for their alleged association with the civic official.

The FIR stated that the additional municipal commissioner and the complainant had been in a relationship since 2016.

"The complainant remained pregnant twice. She approached the police after the accused allegedly refused to marry her and threatened her against disclosing the incident," police said.

On a complaint lodged by the woman at Mukundwadi police station, police booked the additional municipal commissioner and two men under sections 376 (Punishment for rape), 377 (carnal intercourse against the order of nature), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on Monday.

Further investigation is underway.