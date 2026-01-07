Senior photojournalist killed in road accident in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 7 (PTI) A senior photojournalist died after a speeding government bus hit his bike here on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as K Gopakumar (58), serving as the chief photographer of the Malayalam daily "Chandrika".

The accident occurred near Karakkamandapam, when a KSRTC bus reportedly hit the motorcycle on which Gopakumar was travelling this morning.

His wife, Bindu, who was riding pillion, sustained injuries and has been admitted to a private hospital here.

Gopakumar is known for his active involvement in the photojournalist community in the state capital. PTI LGK ROH