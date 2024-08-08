Senior PIB officer Dhiraj Singh appointed FTII director

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Senior information service officer Dhiraj Singh was on Thursday appointed as the director of the Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, an official order said.

Singh, an Indian Information Service officer of the 1995 batch, is currently the additional director general in the Press Information Bureau in-charge of media and communications of the Prime Minister's Office.

He will have a five-year tenure as FTII director and is expected to assume charge on Monday.

Singh succeeds Sandeep Shahare to the post.

Singh is also the author of the book 'Modern Masters of Cinema: A Personal Pantheon', which was published this year. PTI SKU ANB ANB