Senior police officer reviews operational preparedness of force in J&K's Poonch

Jammu, Oct 19 (PTI) Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu, Anand Jain visited the border district of Poonch on Saturday to review the operational preparedness of the force and discuss various policing and security-related issues, a police spokesperson said.

As part of the visit, a series of meetings and interactions were held with senior officers, station house officers and personnel of the Special Operations Group (SOG), the spokesperson added.

At a comprehensive review meeting held at the District Police Lines, Poonch, the ADGP emphasised the importance of maintaining high levels of vigilance and ensuring proactive measures in dealing with any emerging law-and-order situation.

He instructed the officers to work in close coordination with intelligence agencies and adopt a people-friendly approach while carrying out their duties, the police spokesperson said.

Jain also stressed the importance of professional integrity, community policing and the need to address the grievances of the public in a time-bound manner.

He requested the officers to strengthen the police-public relationship, highlighting that the force must act as a bridge between the community and the law.

After the deliberations, the ADGP conducted a "darbar" (meeting) with the SOG personnel deployed in Poonch and lauded their efforts in tackling terrorism and maintaining peace in the region.

He urged the personnel to remain steadfast in their commitment to the region's security, the police spokesperson said.

Later, the ADGP visited the SOG camp in Poonch, where he inspected the facilities and interacted with the officers and personnel stationed there.

He assessed the operational readiness of the camp and reviewed the ongoing operations.

He expressed satisfaction with the preparedness and encouraged the personnel to continue their efforts in ensuring peace and stability in the district, the police spokesperson said.

The ADGP also inspected the Poonch police station to review its functioning and infrastructure.

He took stock of the crime records, security arrangements and overall work environment at the police station.

He also interacted with the staff and lauded their dedication and efforts in maintaining law and order in the district. PTI TAS RC