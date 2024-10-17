Senior police officer visits spot where body of ‘raped’ woman found

Kolkata, Oct 17 (PTI) An assistant director general (ADG) of police of West Bengal on Thursday visited the spot in West Bengal’s Nadia district, where the body of a “raped and murdered” woman was found, an official said.

The body has been taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial (JNM) Hospital in Kalyani for post-mortem examination.

The body, with the face bearing acid burns and with ruffled clothes, was found lying in a field of Krishnanagar town on Wednesday.

A man, claimed to be the boyfriend of the deceased, was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by the parents of the woman, alleging she was gang-raped and murdered.

ADG (South Bengal) Supratim Sarkar visited the spot at Ashrampara area where the woman’s body was found, the official said.

Meanwhile, police started questioning two close friends of the deceased, the officer said.

The police on Thursday produced the arrested accused before a local court.

The parents alleged that after gang rape and murder, the face of their daughter was burnt by acid to destroy evidence. PTI SCH NN