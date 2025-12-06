Senior politicians in UP remember Ambedkar on 69th death anniversary

Lucknow, Dec 6 (PTI) Senior politicians in Uttar Pradesh paid rich tributes to B R Ambedkar on his 69th death anniversary on Saturday, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stating that Babasaheb’s thoughts, ideals, and vision formed the foundation of Indian democracy.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said that on this 'Mahaparinirvaan Diwas' (death anniversary), “we pay our humble tributes to Ambedkar, the pioneer of social justice, the architect of the Constitution, and a recipient of the 'Bharat Ratna'”.

“Babasaheb's thoughts, principles, and vision are the foundations of Indian democracy. The dream that Babasaheb envisioned – to build a society based on equality, liberty and fraternity while fighting against inequality, injustice and discrimination prevalent in society – remains a guiding light for all of us today,” Adityanath said.

Taking to X, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, “I paid my humble tributes to the architect of the Constitution, 'Bharat Ratna' Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, by offering garlands and flowers to his portrait at my official residence.

“The thoughts of Babasaheb Ambedkar inspire us to move forward resolutely in the direction of equality, justice, and social harmony." “Heartfelt tributes on Mahaparinirvaan Diwas of the philosopher, social reformer, and Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, who made an invaluable contribution to the making of the country's Constitution,” Mahaparinirvaan Diwas',” Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said in an X post.

Remembering Ambedkar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said, “Humble tributes to Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar on his Mahaparinirvaan Diwas; his struggles and thoughts form the foundations of India's democratic values.” The Uttar Pradesh unit of the Congress also paid tributes to Ambedkar and hailed him as a "great hero of social justice".

One of the key architects of the Constitution, Ambedkar was also the first law minister of Independent India. He passed away on this day in 1956. PTI NAV ARI