Senior railway officials review development works at Gondia station

Gondia, Feb 18 (PTI) Senior officials from the South East Central Railways (SECR) on Tuesday reviewed development works that are in progress under the Amrit Bharat scheme at the Gondia railway station.

SECR general manager Tarun Prakash and other senior officials took stock of the status of the works and issued necessary instructions.

Prakash inspected the work on the third line of the Gondia-Gangazari section, amenities at Kachewani, Tirora, and Mundikota stations and works at Tumsar Road and Bhandara Road railway stations under the Amrit Bharat scheme.

Talking to reporters, Prakash assured that once the ROR (Rail Over Rail) facility is commissioned at Gondia, it will help the smooth plying of trains, improve the schedule, and reduce pressure on the Gondia railway yard.

He said the development works at Gondia are expected to be completed by June.

He further said that the railways is still in the process of selecting suitable land to shift the goods shed from Gondia.