Senior railway officials tasked with arranging seating, tents for Vande Bharat flag-off event

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) Senior railway officials of the North Central Railway (NCR) Zone have been asked to make arrangements at two stations for the inaugural journey of the new Varanasi-Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express, which will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The officials will handle seating arrangements, make preparations for welcome plants and set up tents and chairs for the event, the railways said.

According to an internal circular from the Prayagraj division under the NCR zone, the prime minister will flag off the Vande Bharat train on November 7.

Programmes will also be organised at Vindhyachal and Prayagraj Chheoki stations when the train makes stoppages at the stations during its journey from Varanasi and Khajuraho, it said.

While the Senior Divisional Commercial Manager has been tasked with arranging suitable seating, welcome plants, refreshments and water for dignitaries, the Senior Divisional Engineer (Coordination) has been asked to organise the stage, chairs, dias and waterproof tents.

The circular further directed the Chief Medical Superintendent to ensure the presence of one medical officer, along with medicines and a first-aid kit, during the programme.

According to the order, the Divisional Signal and Telecom Engineer will handle the mic, podium and speakers, while the Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer will take charge of ceremonial flags.

“RPF (Railway Protection Force) staff to be deployed along with walkie-talkies in circulating areas, platforms and in the train during journey for security and crowd management,” the circular said.

The Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer has been asked to ensure proper lighting arrangements in view of the late-night function.

The order further involved other senior railway functionaries of the division in activities such as printing of invitation cards, drafting of speeches, arranging photography and videography, coordinating the reception of MPs, MLAs, etc.

An estimate is required to be submitted by all concerned branches regarding the arrangements so that the process for sanctioning funds may be initiated, said another official order dated November 3. PTI JP SKY SKY