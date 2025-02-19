Senior SAD leaders meet Dhami, persuade him to withdraw resignation as SGPC chief

Hoshiarpur, Feb 19 (PTI) Senior leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal on Wednesday met Harjinder Singh Dhami to persuade him to withdraw his resignation as Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) president.

Led by Daljit Singh Cheema, the delegation of SAD leaders met Dhami at his residence here.

The delegation held a closed-door meeting with Dhami regarding the resignation he tendered recently.

Dhami had on Monday resigned from his post.

His resignation came days after Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh strongly condemned the dismissal of services of Giani Harpreet Singh as the jathedar of Damdama Sahib by the SGPC.

On Monday, Dhami said he was always committed to the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of Sikhs.

Referring to a February 13 Facebook post of Jathedar Raghbir Singh on the termination of services of Giani Harpreet Singh, Dhami had said he wrote that removing the latter was "highly condemnable" and "unfortunate".

"I being 'pardhan' (president of SGPC) take responsibility and resign from the post on moral grounds with immediate effect," Dhami had said while addressing the media in Amritsar on Monday.

Meanwhile, speaking to the media here on Wednesday, Cheema said they assured Dhami that all members of the SAD and SGPC stood with him and emphasised that the community greatly needed his leadership.

"It is very unfortunate that Dhami has resigned. He served as SGPC president for the fourth time and has earned immense respect from the 'Panth' (Sikh community). Dhami is regarded as a leader with both a strong religious standing and extensive political experience," Cheema said.

Cheema also highlighted Dhami's significant contributions to both SAD and SGPC.