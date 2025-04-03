Senior TV anchor Rahul Kanwal quits India Today group

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) Senior journalist and Television anchor Rahul Kanwal on Thursday resigned from the India Today Group after being associated with the diversified media conglomerate for 22 years.

Kanwal, who is the News Director, India Today and Aaj Tak and Executive Director, Business Today, sent in his resignation letter to Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson and Executive Editor-in-Chief TV Today Network.

In an email to the staff of the TV Today Network, Purie said Rahul will be moving on to explore new opportunities.

"After more than 22 years with us, Rahul Kanwal - News Director, TVTN, and Executive Director of Business Today - will be moving on to explore new opportunities," Purie said.

"Rahul has been an integral part of our leadership team, shaping television news with his sharp political insights, election coverage, and investigative reporting at India Today and Aaj Tak. His career, from a passionate journalist to a News Director, has been nothing short of remarkable, setting an inspiring precedent for aspiring journalists in our organization,” Purie said.

Purie said Rahul’s story is the quintessential India Today Group narrative--an extraordinary journey of organic growth, limitless opportunities, and a meteoric rise that benefited both sides.

In his resignation letter, Rahul said leading the India Today and Aaj Tak newsrooms has been the "greatest honour of his life".

The TV Today Network also intimated the Bombay Stock Exchange about Rahul's resignation. The company has accepted his resignation, it said. PTI GSN GSN GSN