Senior YSRCP leader A Kali Krishna Srinivas quits party

Amaravati, Aug 9 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader A Kali Krishna Srinivas resigned from the party on Friday, citing personal reasons.

In a letter addressed to YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Srinivas, who also served as the health minister in the YSRCP government, tendered his resignation.

“Owing to personal reasons I have decided to stay away from active politics in the future. Consequently, I am resigning from the responsibility of Eluru assembly constituency in-charge and Eluru party (YSRCP) president’s role,” he said.

In the 2024 Eluru assembly election, Srinivas lost to TDP’s B Radha Krishnayya by a margin of 62,388 votes . PTI STH ROH