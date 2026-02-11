Senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu gets bail in protest case

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Feb 11 (PTI) A court here on Wednesday granted bail to senior YSRCP leader Ambati Rambabu in a case linked to a party-led agitation.

Recently, Rambabu was remanded for allegedly misbehaving with the police personnel and pushing through barricades during a demonstration in November 2025.

“He (Rambabu) got bail,” an official told PTI, adding that Guntur Excise Court gave him the bail.

However, Rambabu is still lodged in the Rajahmundry Central Prison and he is expected to be released on Thursday.

On Monday, he got bail in the case related to his alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

Rambabu is a firebrand leader from the YSRCP, who had earlier served as the irrigation minister. PTI STH ROH