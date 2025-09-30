Senior YSRCP leader slams CM Naidu over power bill refunds, calls it ''deception''

Amaravati, Sep 30 (PTI) Senior YSRCP leader P Ramachandra Reddy on Tuesday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of first imposing exorbitant power bills and now portraying the electricity regulator's order to return a fraction of those charges as his own "generosity".

Recently, the Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) directed power distribution companies (DISCOMs) to refund over Rs 924 crore to consumers, following its Fuel and Power Purchase Cost Adjustment (FPPCA) true‑up order for FY25.

According to APERC, DISCOMs collected Rs 2,787 crore at 40 paise per unit monthly during fiscal 2024‑25. After accounting for this amount, the commission determined that the net FPPCA refund to consumers should be Rs 924 crore for FY25. Refunds will be issued in twelve equal monthly installments starting in November 2025 at Rs 0.13 per unit of electricity.

"Naidu first looted people and subsequently, when forced by the electricity regulatory commission to return a fraction, he claimed it as his own generosity. This is deception of the highest order," Reddy alleged in a YSRCP press release.

Further claiming that DISCOMs had made an inflated demand of Rs 2,759 crore, Reddy alleged APERC approved only Rs 1,864 crore and ordered a Rs 924 crore refund to consumers.

"Less than one‑third of what was forcibly collected is being returned, yet Naidu portrays this refund as if it were Naidu’s gift to the people," he charged.

"This is like a man who robs your pocket and then boasts of buying you food with your own stolen money," he alleged.

"If Naidu truly believed in providing relief, he should not have levied the 40 paise charge at all," the YSRCP leader said, adding that after assuming office as CM, Naidu had released a white paper on the power sector and accused the previous YSRCP government of burdening people through the FPPCA.

"In the same year, he imposed Rs 2,787 crore through FPPCA. Now, when APERC disapproved passing on the entire burden to consumers, Chandrababu unscrupulously pats himself on the back, claiming the truth was owing to his benevolence," Reddy alleged.

According to him, within 15 months of the TDP‑led NDA government taking charge, Naidu has "crushed the people under an additional burden of Rs 18,272 crore through various electricity charges." Even after the APERC‑mandated Rs 924 crore refund, households are "still left carrying an unbearable load of Rs 17,348 crore," he alleged the government continues to collect the "illegal" 40 paise per unit FPPCA surcharge monthly.

Meanwhile, the TDP, in a press release, claimed that under Naidu, Andhra Pradesh’s power sector achieved a “turnaround” by saving Rs 895 crore.

Reacting to APERC’s order, Naidu said a key initiative has been taken to benefit power consumers.

In a post on 'X', he stated, "For the first time in the history of the country, power bills are being reduced through a ‘true‑down’. I am happy to tell you that power charges will be reduced from November with this decision." He further asserted that this "feat was achieved due to the efficient operations of energy establishments in the past 15 months." PTI STH SSK SA