'Sense of relief': Mamata welcomes SC order extending services of 'untainted' terminated teachers

Kolkata, Apr 17 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's order temporarily extending the services of 'untainted' terminated teachers, stating that there was now a "sense of relief".

In a major relief, the apex court extended till December 31 the services of terminated teachers found untainted by the CBI.

Addressing a press conference at the state secretariat Nabanna shortly after the court ruling, Banerjee said, "The court has given time till December. This is a relief for now. We were concerned about their salaries as the earlier ruling had barred salary disbursal. We were looking for an alternative way. The court has responded positively to our plea so that they don't suffer." "We are happy with the SC order... there is a sense of relief. I would request the teachers not to worry, the issue will be resolved," Banerjee told reporters.

She also clarified her position on how the distinction between eligible and ineligible candidates would be made, and how long the current situation would prevail.

Banerjee said, "Some are saying this will go on till 2026. That's out of the question. The issue will be resolved within this year itself, provided everyone supports us. Whatever we do, we hope not to make a mistake -- because I never make mistakes when it comes to people's issues." "For now, we have got some breathing space. At least the teachers will receive their salaries on time. This is a big relief," she added.

Banerjee appealed to the terminated teachers to maintain calm and have patience, assuring them of the government's full backing.

"One relief paves the way for future reliefs. So, I urge the teachers to focus on their work. Don't worry, we stand with you. Your pain is ours too," she said.

When asked about the fate of Group C and D staffers, who have not been granted any relief, Banerjee said, "We will do what needs to be done. Let our lawyers arrive from Delhi, I will sit with them and discuss. Solving a problem takes time. Don't act in haste or fall into anyone's trap. Trust the law and believe in us. We will definitely find a way out through legal means. Be patient and wait." A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar took note of the state government's submission that academic functioning in several schools had been severely affected and that new recruitment would take time.

However, the top court clarified that its relief did not extend to Group C and D employees appointed in state-run and aided schools.

It directed the state government to start the recruitment process on or before May 31 and conclude it by December 31 this year.

The court asked the state government and its WBSSC (West Bengal School Service Commission) to file a compliance affidavit intimating it about the initiation of the recruitment process on or before May 31.

On April 3, the top court invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and staffers in the state-run and aided schools, calling the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".

It upheld a Calcutta High Court verdict of April 22, 2024, annulling the appointments and said the tainted candidates should refund their "salaries/payments received". PTI PNT ACD