Sense of security essential for good governance: Adityanath

Lucknow, Dec 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday stressed that a sense of security is essential for good governance and his government has been following a policy of "zero tolerance for crime, criminals, corruption and corrupt people".

Advertisment

He was addressing the birth centenary celebrations of Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

"A sense of security is essential for good governance and this cannot be possible without public participation. It has to be created from within the home. If a person is safe inside the home, then a sense of security will be seen arising spontaneously in the community," Adityanath said.

"The government has a policy of zero tolerance for crime, criminals, corruption and corrupt people. Taking inspiration from Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has kept a zero-tolerance policy on the issue of security from day one, the results of which are in front of everyone," he said.

Advertisment

Adityanath said that Vajpayee strengthened the foundation of good governance during his tenure.

"The foundation laid by Atalji for the developed India is being taken ahead to build the new India under the leadership of PM Modi.

"It will fulfil the aspirations of 140 crore people in the form of a developed India in 2047," he added.

Advertisment

Vajpayee's birth anniversary is observed as Good Governance Day across the country.

The CM said that the Secretariat Administration and Higher Education Department should publish and compile souvenirs and magazines related to good governance across the state.

Good articles should be compiled at the state level and made available in various libraries, he said.

Advertisment

Adityanath said that various departments of the UP government participated in the organisation of "Sushashan Saptah" (Good Governance Week) and the state was on the top in resolving public grievances.

More than 2.59 lakh public grievances were resolved in the state, he said adding that 16,223 workshops were also organised at headquarters, division and tehsil levels.

During this, people were also made aware of programmes based on ease of doing business, Mission Karmayogi, AI and machine learning in good governance, cyber security, etc.

Advertisment

Adityanath inaugurated a special exhibition on Vajpayee at the BJP office.

The chief minister also greeted people on Christmas. PTI ABN RT RT