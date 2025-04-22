'Senseless act caused irreparable harm to families': Sangma condemns Kashmir terror attack

Shillong, Apr 22 (PTI) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday condemned the Kashmir terror attack as a "senseless act which caused irreparable harm to families".

Multiple tourists were feared killed and at least 20 injured when terrorists opened fire in a picturesque meadow near Pahalgam town, breaking the calm of a regular Tuesday afternoon with scores of people enjoying their day out.

The death toll could be more than 20, estimated a high ranking official without getting into details.

"The terror attack at Pahalgam is a heinous act of violence that has caused immense suffering and loss of precious lives. We strongly condemn this senseless act, which targeted innocent lives and caused irreparable harm to families and communities," he posted on X.

Urging everyone to unite against terrorism, he added, "Our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones, and we stand in solidarity with those affected." PTI JOP ACD