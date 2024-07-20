Sensible people should take cognisance: Sharad Pawar on RSS chief's 'superman' remarks

Pune, Jul 20 (PTI) NCP (SP) leader Sharad Pawar on Saturday said "sensible people" should take note of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent marks on man wanting to become a superman and the god.

"Someone started calling self a god and now people from the BJP and RSS are talking about it. Sensible people should take note of this," Pawar said when reporters sought his comment on Bhagwat's remarks.

Speaking in Jharkhand on Thursday, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief had said in the course of self-development, a man may want to become 'superman', then 'Devta' and 'Bhagwan' and aspire for 'vishwaroop', but nobody is certain what lies ahead.

"After achieving human qualities, man aspires to become superman with supernatural powers and then attain the status of 'Devta' and 'Bhagwan'. He then aspires for vishwaroop (the supreme power's all-pervading form). What is beyond that, no one is certain," Bhagwat had said while addressing a village-level workers meeting, organised by a non-profit organisation Vikas Bharti.

Latching on to Bhagwat's remarks, the Congress took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling the comments an "Agni Missile fired by Nagpur" and aimed at Lok Kalyan Marg.

While the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh is headquartered in Nagpur, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg is the prime minister's official residence. PTI MR NSK