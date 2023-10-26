Sensing defeat in MP, prime minister announcing poll guarantees, says Bhagwant Mann

Bhopal, Oct 26 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi was announcing "guarantees" after sensing defeat in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls but people must not fall into this trap, Punjab Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Bhagwant Mann said on Thursday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress loot people for the first four years (of the tenure) and then offer "lollilops" in the last year ahead of polls, alleged Mann while taking part in roadshows in Chhatarpur.

"Sensing defeat, PM Modi has also started giving poll guarantees, while the AAP governments in Punjab and Delhi are already providing free power, good schools and hospitals," claimed Mann while addressing people in Naugaon, Bijawar and Chhatarpur.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party has fielded Ram ji Patel from Naugaon, Bhagirath Patel from Chhatarpur and Amit Bhatnagar from Bijawar for the November 17 Assembly polls.

Accusing the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of corruption, Mann said Kejriwal's government in Delhi has developed schools in such a manner that the son of a judge and that of a cart puller are sitting side by side to get education.

Ridiculing the BJP's talk of benefits of having a "double engine" (same party ruling in the state and at the Centre) government, Mann said "one is enough if the engine is powerful".

"A new engine in the form of Kejriwal has come into the market. It is very powerful and has made available free power and free treatment in hospitals for poor persons by turning around these institutions," he claimed.

Counting of votes will take place in MP on December 3. PTI MAS BNM BNM