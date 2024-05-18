Sensitisation programme about 3 new criminal laws held in Himachal

Shimla, May 18 (PTI) A sensitisation programme to inform the law officers of the prosecution department about the three new criminal laws was held, officials said on Saturday.

The programme was held on Friday for the law officers working in the different departments in the Directorate of Prosecution.

The Centre passed three new criminal laws namely Bhartiya Nayaya Sanhita, Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam which would replace the IPC, CrPC and Indian Evidence Act.

Former director, prosecution N L Sen, former joint director, prosecution Jagdish Kanwar and joint director, State Vigilance and Anti-corruption Bureau, Shimla, Rajesh Verma made the participants aware about the deletions, additions and amendments made in the new laws, a statement issued here said.

The new laws would come into force from July, 2024. PTI BPL MNK MNK