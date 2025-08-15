Sensitivity of administration going down, says BJP MLA

Thane, Aug 15 (PTI) BJP MLA Sneha Dubey-Pandit on Friday alleged that the sensitivity of the administration in Maharashtra was going down.

She made the remark while addressing a gathering of tribal communities and villagers at Ganeshpuri in Thane district on the occasion of Independence Day.

Dubey-Pandit, who represents the Vasai assembly constituency in neighbouring Palghar district, praised Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for being "sensitive towards the issues of villagers and tribals".

She, however, said that the sensitivity of the general administration was going down.

"What is the purpose of the administration if the top leaders in the state have to intervene in every matter?" she asked.

"We have to work towards raising the sensitivity of the administration," she added. PTI COR NP