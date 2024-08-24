Sensor-based speed monitoring system with high-tech cameras in Gir to safeguard wildlife

Ahmedabad, Aug 24 (PTI) The Gujarat forest department has launched a pilot project in Gir sanctuary area that uses advanced sensor-based speed monitoring system and thermal and optical cameras for animal detection to ensure they are not hit by vehicles, an official said on Saturday.

Gujarat is the only abode of the Asiatic lions, with most of them found in the Gir sanctuary and surrounding areas spread across nine districts of Saurashtra region. As per the June 2020 full-moon observation census, the figure of lions stood at 674.

"The Gujarat forest department started a pilot project called 'Gir Speed Monitoring System;, which is an advanced sensor-based speed monitoring system with Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) and animal detection through thermal/optical cameras. It has been deployed on a 1000-metre state highway stretch connecting Mendarda to Sasan Gir in Junagadh district," a release from Deputy Conservator of Forest (Wildlife Division) Sasan-Gir said.

The Gir Speed Monitoring System consists of various cameras, speed radars, strobe lights, display units, a control unit and a surveillance room connected to the Gir Hi-Tech Monitoring Unit at Sasan-Gir, the release said.

"It uses various sensors such as radar/LiDAR positioned on the road to detect vehicles and accurately measure their speed as they pass by. The ANPR cameras automatically read and interpret license plate numbers of passing vehicles, facilitating vehicle identification, an important aspect for law enforcement and violation tracking. This information is then displayed on display units (LED screens) to alert drivers about their speed. The commuters are advised to keep the vehicle speed limit at 30 km/h," it said.

Cameras using state-of-the-art thermal/optical imaging technology to detect wildlife on or near the road even during night-time or low-visibility conditions are part of the system.

"When animals are detected, the system sends real-time alerts to drivers through illuminated display units (LED screens) displaying the text 'Wildlife Ahead', allowing them to slow down and proceed cautiously. These alerts are also transmitted to the surveillance room at Vaniyavaav forest check-post. The system maintains a log of all the details in the control unit," the release informed.

This is also centrally monitored from the Gir Hi-tech Monitoring Unit at Sasan-Gir via a secure communication channel, helping to prevent wildlife accidents on sensitive roads.

The Gir Speed Monitoring System exemplifies the state forest department's commitment to safeguarding commuters and wildlife while enhancing road safety and in future it may be replicated in other parts of the Gir & Greater Landscape, the release said.

In a message on X, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said, "A commendable project by the Forest Department. Wildlife protection is an absolute must. In Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi's guidance, the State Government is determined to make all necessary efforts in this direction. I also appeal to tourists and locals to drive slowly and carefully to avoid any harm to the wildlife in Gir." As per data shared by Minister of State for Forest and Environment Mukesh Patel in the assembly in February this year, 29 lions died due to unnatural deaths in 2022 and 2023. The causes include being hit by vehicles and falling into open wells.