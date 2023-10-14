Sensor-based system introduced in Bihar to forecast air quality 48 hours in advance

Patna, Oct 14 (PTI) The Bihar pollution control board has introduced a system that will forecast air quality 48 hours in advance in all the 534 blocks of the state, an official said on Saturday.

The initiative is aimed at combating air pollution during the winter season, he said.

The installation of low-cost sensors in the BDO offices in all 534 blocks of the state has been done with the support of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-Kanpur), Bihar State Pollution Control Board Chairman Devendra Kumar Shukla said.

The air quality forecast system will issue alerts so that authorities concerned and the general public can take necessary steps accordingly, he said.

The system can provide timely information about forthcoming air pollution episodes that decision-makers can use to reduce public exposure to extreme air pollution events, Shukla said.

"The state PCB with technical support from IIT-Kanpur has installed low-cost sensors in the block development offices in all the 534 blocks of the state.

"These sensors will provide data on air quality, particularly in terms of particulate matter (PM2.5), which is the predominant pollutant in the ambient air not only in Bihar but in the entire Indo-Gangetic plain," the BSPCB chairman told PTI.

He also claimed that authorities concerned in Bihar are better prepared this year to monitor air quality in all the blocks of the state.

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed in March between BSPCB and IIT, Kanpur for the air quality measurement project.

The installation of sensors began in August and was completed a week ago, he said.

These sensors are in addition to the 35 monitoring stations of BSPCB in 25 districts of the state.

"Air pollution is no longer limited to cities. In recent years, semi-urban and rural areas in the state have experienced high levels of air pollution with particulate matter being the primary contributor. The installation of sensors in all blocks will allow us to assess the pollutants contributing to rural-to-urban pollution," Shukla said.

The assessment of peripheral pollution will "help the PCB understand the contribution and extent of pollution in rural areas", he said.

“Data from the daily Air Quality Index (AQI) bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) supports the claims of rural or peripheral pollution contributing to the overall situation in the region," he said.

Begusarai town in north Bihar witnessed ‘severe’ air quality days (AQI between 401 and 500) between November 1 last year and January 30 this year.

This was followed by 30 such days in Siwan, 27 days in Darbhanga, and 24 days in Bettiah.

In addition, Samastipur town recorded 65 days with poor air quality (AQI between 301 and 400), with 39 such days in Motihari. PTI PKD BDC