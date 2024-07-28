Sent a wave of euphoria across nation: Shah on Manu Bhaker winning bronze at Paris Olympics

New Delhi, Jul 28 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday congratulated Manu Bhaker for winning the first medal in the Paris Olympics, saying she has sent a wave of euphoria across the nation with her stellar performance.

Bhaker became the first Indian woman shooter to claim an Olympic medal by winning a bronze in the 10m air pistol event, which opened the country's account in the Paris Games.

"Kudos to @realmanubhaker on winning the first medal in the Paris Olympics, 2024, by bringing home the bronze. You have sent a wave of euphoria across the nation with your stellar performance. The nation swells in pride at your achievement," Shah wrote on 'X' with the hashtag 'Cheer4Bharat'.

The last time India won shooting medals at the Olympics was in the 2012 London edition where rapid-fire pistol shooter Vijay Kumar and 10m air rifle marksman Gagan Narang clinched silver and bronze, respectively.