Senthamil Selvan takes charge as Southern Railway's CPRO

Chennai, Apr 4 (PTI) M Senthamil Selvan took charge as the new Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of Southern Railway on Thursday vice B Guganesan, who has been transferred as Deputy General Manager (General), Southern Railway.

Selvan was previously Dy General Manager (Co-ordination) & Secretary to General Manager, Southern Railway, before his posting as CPRO, a release here said.

After his graduation in Electrical Engineering from the Institute of Engineers (I), Kolkata, and Master’s at College of Engineering, Anna University, Guindy, Senthamil Selvan joined Indian Railways through UPSC and is a commissioned Officer of the Territorial Army as a lieutenant.

This 2007 UPSC batch officer held various posts in the Southern Railway, including Senior Divisional Electrical Engineer of Arakkonam and Royapuram Electrical Locomotive Sheds.

"He underwent training in High Speed Rail in Japan, organised by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)," the release added. PTI JSP ROH