Senthil Balaji appears before court from prison bed, remand extended till Aug 7

Chennai, August 2 (PTI) Former minister V Senthil Balaji, who is indisposed, appeared before a court here on Friday through video-conferencing from his bed in Puzhal Central Jail.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Balaji was produced, allowed his petition to adjourn proceedings, and extended his judicial custody till August 7.

The former minister, in his plea seeking adjournment of proceedings, said that his petition before the Madras High Court challenging the sessions court's order refusing to discharge him from the case is yet to be taken up for hearing.

When he was produced virtually, the prison authorities explained to the judge that Balaji had vomited and experienced giddiness this morning. Therefore, he was taken to the prison hospital for treatment. Since he was tired, he was lying in bed.

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister in the previous AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu.

Soon after his arrest, he underwent a cardiac bypass surgery at a private hospital. Later, the ED took him into custody for questioning, following which he was remanded in judicial custody. His remand is being periodically extended by the court.