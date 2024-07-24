Senthil Balaji discharged from hospital

Chennai, Jul 24 (PTI) Former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, who was admitted to a state-run hospital here days ago, has been discharged, officials said on Wednesday.

Following improvement in his health, Senthil Balaji was discharged from the Omandurar Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital on Tuesday evening and he was again lodged in the Puzhal Central Prison here.

Senthil Balaji, who is facing prosecution by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case was taken on July 21, 2024 from jail to Government Stanley Hospital after he complained in prison of chest pain. Later, the former Minister was shifted to the Omandurar Hospital for further examination and observation.

Following his arrest last year, Balaji had been hospitalised a couple of times and he underwent a bypass surgery at a private hospital.

A sessions court here had on July 18 scheduled framing of charges on July 22 in the money laundering case against Balaji, who was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the ED.

When the prosecution produced Balaji on July 22 through video conferencing from the government hospital, the sessions court extended his remand till July 29.

The bail plea of Senthil Balaji is pending before the Supreme Court.