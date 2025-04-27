Senthil Balaji, Ponmudy resign as TN ministers, Mano Thangaraj makes comeback

Chennai, Apr 27 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Ministers V Senthil Balaji and K Ponmudy have resigned from the M K Stalin-led state cabinet and the Governor has accepted the same, the Raj Bhavan said on Sunday.

Governor R N Ravi has approved Chief Minister Stalin's recommendation to accept their resignation, a Raj Bhavan communique said.

Senthil Balaji, facing ED probe, had been asked by the Supreme Court on Wednesday to make a choice "between post and freedom" as it warned him of cancelling bail if he did not step down as minister.

Ponmudy had courted a major controversy over his Shaivite-Vaishnavite remarks made in the context of a sex worker, drawing widespread criticism, even as the Madras High Court later initiated proceedings on its own on the matter.

Though he had been removed from a key party post, there were demands from opposition parties and other quarters, for his ouster from the cabinet.

Transport Minister S S Sivasankar will handle Electricity portfolio, held by Senthil Balaji. Further, Housing Minister S Muthusamy has been allotted Excise and Prohibition, also held by Senthil Balaji.

R S Rajakannappan has been allotted Ponmudy's Forests and Khadi, in addition to his existing Milk and Dairy Development portfolio, the release said.

Further, the Governor has accepted the CM's recommendation to include Padmanabhapuram MLA T Mano Thangaraj in the cabinet, it said. He was dropped in an earlier rejig of the cabinet.

The swearing-in of the minister designate will be held at 6 PM on Monday, it added. PTI SA KH