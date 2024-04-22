Senthil Balaji produced before local court

Chennai, Apr 22 (PTI) Former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, arrested by the ED last year in a money laundering case, was produced before a sessions court here on Monday for collecting certain documents pertaining to the case.

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Balaji was produced, furnished documents including two bank challans.

Posting to April 25, the further hearing of the case, the judge also extended his judicial custody till that day. Thereafter, the DMK leader was taken back to Puzhal prison.

On March 28, Balaji had filed a petition seeking to re-open the arguments on his side in his discharge petition in the case. The arguments had closed a few days ago then.

In his petition, Balaji had submitted he had sought an order from the court to direct the bank Officials to produce two original challans and the court issued summons to produce the same. But till date the bank officials have not yet produced the same before the court.

He has also fulfilled the procedures to be adopted. Hence, he was not able to put forth arguments on the reliability and validity of the two challans. Therefore, he can make further arguments with regard to challans only when the ED produces the challans before the court and circulates them to him.

In the above circumstances, it was just and necessary to reopen the arguments on his side. If not, he would be put to irreparable loss and great hardship, he had contended.

The judge had on April 17 directed the prison authorities to produce Balaji before the court today to serve the bank challans.

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime. PTI CORR SA