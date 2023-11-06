Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand extended till Nov 22

Chennai: A sessions court on Monday extended Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till November 22. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate earlier in connection with a money laundering case.

Advertisment

Principal Sessions Judge S Alli, before whom Balaji was produced through video-conferencing from the Puzhal Central Prison, extended his judicial custody till November 22.

When the case came up for hearing, advocate Arun, appearing for the DMK leader filed a petition, seeking a direction to the ED to furnish copies of documents which were seized by the prosecution during investigation.

The judge directed the agency to file its reply to the petition and posted to November 22, further hearing of the case.

Balaji was arrested on June 14 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the Transport Minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.